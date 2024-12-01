1 year of Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal says it was 'one of the biggest honors' for him to play FM Sam Manekshaw; fans demand National Award for him

Vicky Kaushal impressed fans with his nuanced portrayal as field marshal, Sam Manekshaw in last year release, Sam Bahadur. It has already been a year to the release of the biopic-drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. Getting emotional about the same, the Love & War actor posted a heartwarming special post on his Instagram.

Today, on December 1, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a still from his movie, Sam Bahadur as Sam Manekshaw. The film completed one year of its release and made the actor emotional as he called it an 'honor' working on the film.

He accompanied the post with a caption that read, "One of the biggest honours for me as an actor has been the opportunity to play FM Sam Manekshaw. Thank you @meghnagulzar @ronnie.screwvala. #1yearofSamBahadur"

As one can anticipate, minutes later fans flooded the comments section hailing Vicky’s performance in the film. A fan wrote, "This Movie and You in that Character has no second thoughts for the audience. THE MANEKSHAW character was truly picturesque by U" another fan wrote, "Kuch performance dekhke aisa lagta hai ki Actor ko National award nahi..National award ko us actor ki zaroorat hai.. Sam bahadur was like that" while a third fan remarked, "The performance of Vicky Kaushal peaked here" and another fan hailed him, "INCREDIBLE Kaushal."

In addition to this, another fan wished, "Thank you for playing... rather living the character of Sam Manekshaw Ji I hv watched sam bahadur more than 20 times. It's only because of ur outstanding performance . May u win National Award for Best actor award for Sam bahadur" and another user mentioned, "Great next level profomance Great movie no one beat you as leadership role"

Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama based on the life of 1st Field Marshal of the Indian Army. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also featured Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the key roles.

On the professional front, Vicky has an exciting line-up of projects in his kitty. Firstly, he will be reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

He also has Mahavatar and Chhaava in the pipeline.

