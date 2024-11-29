Katrina Kaif embraces Punjabi bahu vibes while jetting off from Mumbai; waves and smiles for paps: WATCH

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and loved actresses of Bollywood. Apart from her on-screen presence, it is her public appearances that often captivate the audience. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport while she rocked a traditional look.

Today, on November 29, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport. In a video shared by the paps, the actress came out of the car while she was flying from Mumbai. Despite being in a hurry, the actress acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile and posed for them before leaving. In addition to this, she readily fulfilled fans’ requests by posing with them for a quick photograph.

For her latest airport look, the actress rocked a traditional, simple yet classy orange organza suit. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara exuded Punjabi vibes by rocking it with juttis and kept her hair open and minimal makeup. She added a dash of fashion with stylish black sunglasses and held her mobile in her hand.

Take a look:

Yet again, fans couldn’t get enough of her beautiful look as they flooded the comments section expressing their reactions. A fan wrote, "Prettiest and most classy woman ever," another fan called her, "Beautiful girl" while a fan gushed, "Kat." In addition to this, several fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Katrina Kaif was in Mumbai, and just a couple of days ago, it was that the actress posted a heartwarming wish for her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal. In the image, the birthday boy was seen holding a white cloud made of fondant that reads ‘Happy Birthday Dad.’ In addition to this, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal also extended heartwarming wishes to their dad.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film was released earlier this year in January, and the actress’ performance was hailed by moviegoers.

Katrina has not announced any film as yet, but she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film, which was announced quite a while ago, is put on the back burner for now due to a lack of alignment in logistics.

