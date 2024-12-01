I Want To Talk: Anurag Kashyap says he watched Abhishek Bachchan's film as last movie date with daughter before her wedding; 'It was like...'

Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was released in theaters on November 22, 2024. While Bachchan's performance in the film has been receiving immense praise from cine-goers, Anurag Kashyap recently posted a profound review, sharing his experience of watching the movie with his daughter right before his daughter's marriage.

On December 1, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk. Reflecting on his experience of watching the film, the filmmaker penned a long-note heaping effusive praise on the film.

Anurag wrote, "My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks and we went on our last movie date together before i give her away to see @shoojitsircar '"I want to Talk". It was like the deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap I laughed and i teared up."

Take a look

He continued writing, "Like Arjun Sen we all have our personal marathons and how unintrusively the filmmaker captures it, armed with a career best performance of @bachchan ( he fully has now come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya’s @ahillyeah and the little one who i don’t know."

"Still absorbing it and find it hard to articulate my exact feelings because i can not count the amount of feelings i felt watching this film . Do yourself a favour and watch ot while it’s still in cinemas . If nothing , it will definitely talk to you in ways you want but didn’t expect . You are special Shoojit and you know it," he wrote on a concluding note.

It was just a few days back that veteran actor Shabana Azmi also reviewed I Want To Talk and called it Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘career-best’ performance.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk features Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever in pivotal roles. It is based on the real-life story of an NRI who is reportedly a cancer survivor and director Shoojit's friend. The movie narrates how a single father navigates a complex relationship with his daughter since childhood.

I Want To Talk is currently running in theaters.

