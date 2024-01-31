Bhakshak Trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar embarks on fight for justice; Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar join force

The highly anticipated film Bhakshak is just a few days away from its release, generating immense excitement among audiences. Bhumi Pednekar leads the cast, portraying the role of a determined journalist, promising a riveting performance. With the teaser having already offered a tantalizing glimpse into the intriguing world of this crime thriller, the recently released trailer provides further insight into the captivating storyline of the movie.

On Wednesday, January 30, the makers of the upcoming movie Bhakshak unveiled the trailer on their social media platforms.

Watch the full trailer here:

More about Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, and Aditya Srivastava, Bhakshak is helmed by director Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Drawing inspiration from true events, this thrilling film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 9, 2024.

Bhakshak offers a powerful blend of entertainment and enlightenment. Earlier, Gaurav Verma, in a statement, emphasized the film's commitment to storytelling that not only entertains but also provokes thought and inspires societal reflections.