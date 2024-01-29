What The Hell Navya 2 Trailer: Jaya Bachchan says ‘romance out of the window’ after marriage; Navya Nanda-Shweta spill secrets

Navya Naveli Nanda recently announced the premiere date of her show, What The Hell Navya, which is returning for a brand new season. This time around, the show will evolve from its podcast format to a captivating video series. Navya, alongside her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, will grace the screen, promising audiences an abundance of unfiltered conversations and lighthearted banter. The trailer of the show has now been released, giving viewers a tantalizing glimpse of the entertainment that lies ahead.

Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda indulge in fun banter in trailer of What The Hell Navya Season 2

On Monday, January 29th, the official handle of the show What The Hell Navya unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming season. The screen comes alive with the endearing presence of three generations of remarkable women: Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan, engaging in lively conversations that promise to captivate audiences.

In the trailer, we catch a glimpse of the delightful dynamics among the trio. Navya shares a playful moment with her grandmother, quipping, "You know there’s a term called Jaya-ing." Meanwhile, in a side-splitting scene, Shweta exclaims, "Can I please talk for crying out loud, you guys!" She doesn't miss the chance to tease her daughter, saying, "Navya talks without taking a breath."

Jaya ji, with her signature wit, remarks to Navya, "Aap log bahut gaali deke baat karte ho" (You people abuse a lot in conversations). Navya, in a moment of jest, claims to have inherited her mother's sense of humor, only to receive a cheeky retort, "No, you don’t have my sense of humor at all," from Shweta.

