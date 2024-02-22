10 Best Kartik Aaryan movies that promise wholesome entertainment: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan stands out as one of the most popular actors among the younger generation in Bollywood. His journey in the film industry commenced in 2011 with the buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, marking his impactful acting debut. Since then, he has delved into a diverse range of films, solidifying his presence, particularly in the romantic comedy genre.

Kartik's filmography is a blend of both commercial triumphs and films lauded by critics, showcasing his versatile talent. As he gears up to captivate audiences with his upcoming projects, let's delve into some of the most exceptional Kartik Aaryan movies that demand attention.

10 Best Kartik Aaryan movies that deserve a spot on your watchlist:



1. Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Comedy

Romance/Drama/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao Director: Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans Writer: Karan Shrikant Sharma

Karan Shrikant Sharma Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Satyaprem Ki Katha, one of Kartik Aaryan’s new movies, the narrative unfolds around Sattu, who finds himself enamored with Katha, a woman dealing with the aftermath of a breakup. Faced with the prospect of marrying her, Sattu embarks on a heartfelt journey to rekindle her belief in love, and demonstrate his worthiness as a partner.

2. Freddy (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 mins

2 hours 3 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Romance

Thriller/Romance Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F

Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Shashanka Ghosh Writer: Parveez Sheikh

Parveez Sheikh Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In Freddy, the storyline revolves around a socially awkward dentist who becomes smitten with a woman trapped in an abusive marriage. Determined to win her affection, he goes to extraordinary lengths, only to uncover hidden secrets that propel him onto a dark path.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

2 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy

Horror/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Writer: Aakash Kaushik

Aakash Kaushik Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the most famous Kartik Aaryan movies, is a gripping tale where the paths of strangers Reet and Ruhan intersect, propelling them into the mysterious realms of an abandoned mansion. Here, they confront a malevolent spirit that has been ensnared for the past 18 years.

4. Dhamaka (2021)

Running Time: 1 hour 44 mins

1 hour 44 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Drama

Thriller/Drama Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur

Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur Director: Ram Madhvani

Ram Madhvani Writer: Ram Madhvani, Puneet Sharma

Ram Madhvani, Puneet Sharma Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dhamaka, a pivotal entry in the Kartik Aaryan movies list, delves into the story of a former TV news anchor. His world takes a dramatic turn when an unsettling call disrupts his radio show, presenting a tantalizing opportunity for a career resurgence.

5. Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins

2 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday Director: Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz Writer: Mudassar Aziz,

Mudassar Aziz, Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Pati Patni Aur Woh, the storyline takes a surprising twist as Chintu Tyagi, married to Vedika, unexpectedly finds himself enamored with Tapasya, a youthful fashion designer.

6. Luka Chuppi (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 6 mins

2 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi Director: Laxman Utekar

Laxman Utekar Writer: Rohan Shankar

Rohan Shankar Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/JioCinema

Luka Chuppi, a delightful addition to the Kartik Aaryan movie collection, is about a small-town couple who decide to feign marriage to live together. In an attempt to shield the truth from their traditional and orthodox families, they navigate through a series of comical and awkward situations.

7. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody

Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, regarded as one of Kartik Aaryan's best movies, Titu is set to marry the seemingly flawless Sweety. However, Sonu, Titu's closest friend, harbors suspicions about Sweety's true intentions and endeavors to thwart the union.

8. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody, Tarun Jain

Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody, Tarun Jain Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Another notable addition to the Kartik Aaryan movie list is Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, in which three young bachelors come face to face with the harsh realities of relationships, realizing that the romantic ideals they once pursued are vastly different from the complexities of real-life romance.

9. Akaash Vani (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Akaash Vani, following her lover Akaash's departure for studies abroad, Vani succumbs to societal pressure and marries Ravi, a dominating man. She silently bears his oppressive conduct until fate reunites her with Akaash during a college reunion.

10. Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj, Divyenndu, Raayo S Bakhirta

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj, Divyenndu, Raayo S Bakhirta Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Kartik Aaryan's first movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Nishant embarks on a relationship with Charu, while his roommates Rajat and Vikrant are already involved with Neha and Rhea, respectively. However, complications arise when the guys begin to feel suffocated by what they perceive as their girlfriends' domineering behavior.

