Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Triptii Dimri couldn’t believe when she was offered Kartik Aaryan-led horror-comedy; 'It was a dream come true'

Triptii Dimri has been working hard to realize her dream of becoming one of the sought-after actresses in B-town. Well, she did become the national crush of the country with Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal and rose to fame overnight. However, she has also been working with many filmmakers, and among them is Aneez Bazmee. The two artists have joined hands for the upcoming horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. During a recent event, the Qala actress revealed being on cloud nine when she was offered the film.

At the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024 held on September 25, Triptii Dimri spoke about her upcoming movie. The actress stated that Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a wonderful film and an incredible franchise. “I couldn't believe it when I was offered the role; it was a dream come true,” she shared, adding that while Kartik Aaryan is ‘amazing’ in it, working with her favorite actress Vidya Balan was a pleasure. She recalled performing on the set in awe of her presence. Without giving any spoilers about the horror-comedy movie, she stated that Anees directed it brilliantly. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers will drop the teaser of the horror-comedy on September 27, 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be locking horns with Rohit Shetty Singham Again, as both films will be releasing on Diwali (November 1, 2024). The BB3 team tried to avert the clash but without any success. Hence, the filmmaker said in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, “As a lover of cinema, I hope people watch both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again on the big screen. It's a festive season and there is enough appetite to consume both films.”

He further added, “Ajay (Devgn), Rohit (Shetty), Akshay (Kumar), and everyone from Singham Again are very good friends, more like brothers, as I have worked with them at some point in my career. Clashes have happened in the past and will continue to happen in the future.” For the unaware, Shetty’s upcoming actioner also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

