EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser to drop on THIS date

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the highly-awaited films of the year. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will also star Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimrii in the key roles. While fans are looking forward to the promotional assets already, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers will drop the teaser of the horror-comedy on September 27, 2024.

With the film steadily inching close to its release month; a source close to the development has informed that the teaser of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be launched this Friday i.e. September 27. It is important to mention that Pinkvilla exclusively informed earlier that a 1-minute 32-second teaser of the upcoming horror-comedy has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Notably, Kartik wrapped the shoot of the film earlier this year in August. Following this, a source giving insights informed that the teaser cut will be made keeping the Diwali release period in mind. Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee producer Bhushan Kumar, and the team have worked on the teaser cut.

“Once the cut is locked with VFX output, they will decide on the date of launch. The intent is to bring it as soon as possible, and create hype for the content as the team is confident to entertain the audience during the festive season of Diwali,” the source had informed us earlier.

Meanwhile, Kartik ,announcing the shoot wrap on Anees Bazmee’s directorial, had shared a fun video with his team members. In the video shared in August, the director was seen asking the team to stay silent as he announced ‘action’. But before he does that, the actor interrupts him that it’s not ‘action’ but a wrap-up!

"Arey pagalo. Its a wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali," the post was captioned.

The third installment in the beloved horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is backed by Bhushan Kumar. It will also have the recreation of the title track with Kartik and the epic face-off of Vidya and Madhuri in Ami Je Tomar. The film is poised to release this Diwali; locking horns with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.

