Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan led film is 'more entertaining and engaging' compared to prequel, says Anees Bazmee; 'everyone who has seen the film...'

The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is all set to entertain the audience this Diwali. On the same date, Rohit Shetty is also releasing Singham Again. While the two anticipated movies will be locking horns at the box office, filmmaker Anees Bazmee stated that his horror-comedy is ‘much better, bigger, more entertaining and engaging’ than the prequel.

In an interview with News 24, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee stated that they have tried to take the game a notch higher with this film, whether it’s in terms of the story or the use of visual effects. He further added that it has been made on a much larger scale with the team giving their 500% to it. Bazmee also claimed “everyone who has seen the film so far is loving it” adding that he is very happy with the way the film has turned out. “With God’s grace, the audience is also going to like and appreciate the work we have put into the film,” he stated.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu was a success at the box office post-COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming entertainer features Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in key roles with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit making special appearances. While the movie will be released theatrically on November 1, 2024, it will clash with the multi-starrer actioner, Singham Again. However, Kartik did make efforts to avert this by talking to Rohit Shetty over call.

Times Now reported that the Chandu Champion actor requested the filmmaker to release his movie only on November 15 as the two-week gap can help both celebrities have a good opening for their movies. He highlighted that the clashing at the box office will affect both the films at the box office. While Shetty paid head to Aaryan at that time, he hasn’t decided to change the release date.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the team of Singham Again will be moving ahead with the same date and making the film available for the audience on the same date (November 1) as BB 3 i.e., Diwali 2024. A source told the publication that the makers are not in the mood to change anything.

