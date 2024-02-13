Bhumi Pednekar on unanimous love she is receiving for Bhakshak: ‘That is rare…’

Bhumi Pednekar is winning hearts with her performance in the recently released film Bhakshak. She is playing a crime investigation journalist and has proved that she is indeed one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. Bhumi is getting unanimous praise for her incredibly deft but brilliant acting in the thriller in which she plays a daredevil journalist who takes on a girl trafficking nexus!

Bhumi Pednekar on the praise she has been receiving for Bhakshak

Bhumi Pednekar is thrilled that Bhakshak puts a woman as the agent of change, as the shero, something that few Indian filmmakers have done. A woman standing up for fellow women and protecting them by risking her life is what makes Bhakshak a successful entertainer.

Bhumi says, “As an actor, nothing is more joyous than unanimous praise from the film industry, media and audience about one’s performance. I’m very emotional and passionate about my work, every film of mine has a special place in my heart. For me, Bhakshak is at the top of that heap because of the powerful story that it is saying and also because I play a woman who is the agent of change.”

Bhumi further adds, “That is rare in Indian cinema as very few films empower a woman be leaders of change, to be the ones who better society. I have always believed in playing women who are powerful, who contribute to nation building and who empower fellow women to stand up against injustice, patriarchy & are vocal about their rights and needs.”

Bhumi also said, “I thank my director Pulkit , Red Chillies and the writer Jyotsana Nath for giving me a project that has allowed me to act from my heart. I’m thrilled with the love that is coming my way. It tells me that I have picked a right project that has touched the hearts of people. It also tells me that people want to see me do meaningful stories that are content forward.”

