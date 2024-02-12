WATCH: Bhumi Pednekar thanks Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan for 'making her a part of Bhakshak'; pens long emotional note

In the recently released movie Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar portrays a journalist committed to uncovering the truth behind a brutal crime. Directed by Pulkit and based on real-life incidents, the film premiered on Netflix on February 9th. Now, the actress opened up on working in the film and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the audience for showering their love on the film.

Bhumi Pednekar expresses her heartfelt gratitude as Bhakshak receives love and praise from audience

Today, on February 12, popular Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to share a video message and thanked the audience for showering Bhakshak with love and praises. The video starts with Bhumi reciting a dialogue from the film while it plays in the background as well. She says, “Dusro ke dard mein dukhi hona bhul gaye hai kya? Kya ab bhi aap apni ginti insaano mein karte hai? Ya apne aapko Bhakshak maan chuke hai?”

Sharing the video, she penned a long note taking about the film and concluded it by thanking Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for ‘making her a part of the film.” She wrote, “Jab #bhakshak shuru ki thi tab @justpulkit ne kahan tha, dekhna bhumi ye kahaani logon ko kabhi chodh nahi payegi. Shooting this film was full of many many moments that still overwhelm me. Our ‘story’ was reality for these children. They were so young that they probably didn’t even know what was happening with them. This thought kept us going. We have to make a film free of all corruption and with all the right intentions. This one is beyond a hit or flop. It’s about how deep it affects you when you watch it.”

She added, “Today we stand victorious. We felt the impact. Let’s not stop. If our film made you feel and the next time you see injustice big or small do your bit :) We all have a Vaishali Singh in us. Thank you my incredible team #Bhakshak And a special thank you @iamsrk @gaurikhan for making this happen. I will always be full of gratitude for you for making me a part of Bhakshak.”

More about Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, and Aditya Srivastava, Bhakshak is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma for Red Chillies Entertainment. Inspired by true events, this intense film premiered on Netflix on February 9, 2024.

Director Pulkit expressed in a statement that the story of the film holds significant personal value to him. He feels a sense of accomplishment as a director in bringing to life the story of an investigative journalist who remains relentless in her pursuit of justice and truth. He said, “My aspiration is for this film to reach audiences across the globe as it makes its mark on Netflix across 190 countries.”

Bhumi Pednekar discussed her character in the movie and mentioned her appreciation for films that stray from conventional narratives and instead embrace creative storytelling. She expressed her fondness for movies that defy traditional expectations. She said, “Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like Bhakshak and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives.”

Bhumi thinks that stories hold the ability to impact individuals. She is committed to selecting roles that question conventions, stereotypes, and initiate discussions that can bring about meaningful change.

