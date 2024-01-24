Bhumi Pednekar reveals her February connection ahead of Bhakshak release, calls it an important film

Bhumi Pednekar is an incredibly talented actress who has received a lot of praise and recognition for her unique roles. She is about to amaze the audience once more with her upcoming intense crime thriller, Bhakshak. The movie is set to be released in February, which seems to be a lucky month for her previous film releases. Bhumi is really excited about Bhakshak and hopes that it will bring her more luck.

The ever-so-versatile Bhumi Pednekar is currently getting ready for the premiere of her upcoming movie, Bhakshak. In this film directed by Pulkit, she portrays a determined underdog journalist who bravely confronts a powerful villain that exploits young girls at a women's shelter. Recently, Bhumi shared how this month holds a special place in her heart ever since her debut film was released.

“For me, the month of February has been most special ever since my debut as an actor. My first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in February, and it got me so much love, acclaim, and respect that it cemented my position as an envelope-pushing actor in the industry. It was a true disruptor of a project. I couldn’t believe the outpouring of appreciation coming my way for my first film and I will be forever indebted to this film for giving me a dream start to my film career,” she said in an official statement.

She went on to add how Badhaai Do was released in the same month and turned out to be a ‘game-changing film’ not only for her career but also for the film industry as the LGBT community and their rights are equally celebrated. According to her, the film was special for her, as she stood for something she always had faith in and has been vocal about.

Moreover, Bhumi mentioned that Bhakshak holds a special place in her heart and she is optimistic about receiving the same level of love for the movie as she did for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Do. “I hope February is again lucky for me and I manage to deliver a performance that people will remember forever,” she stated on a concluding note.

Backed by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak will stream on Netflix from February 9, 2024.

