Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday enjoys babymoon in Milan with hubby Ivor McCray; see PICS

Ananya Panday’s cousin and social media content creator Alanna Panday is expecting her first child with her husband Ivor McCray. The couple got married in a dreamy wedding last year in Mumbai. Nearly a month back, the couple announced the delightful news of their first pregnancy on social media. Just a few days back, a beautiful baby shower was also organized, attended by the couple’s close friends and family members. Now, the soon-to-be parents are rejoicing in their baby moon period in Milan, and Alanna Panday shared glimpses of the same on her social media.

Alanna Panday drops PICS from Milan vacation with husband Ivor McCray

The soon-to-be parents Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray have been sharing regular updates from their vacations in Italy. On Wednesday, April 3, a while back, Ananya Panday’s cousin yet again hopped on to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures from the fashion capital of the world, Milan. In the stunning pictures, the couple was seen posing in front of the iconic Milan Cathedral.

In the first picture, the two are seen holding each other’s hands while looking romantically into each other’s eyes, followed by another adorable picture. The second photo features Ivor beaming a sweet smile as his lady love plants a sweet kiss on his cheek. While sharing the post, Alanna didn’t write a long caption but simply wrote, “3”, which speaks volumes about her excitement about having the new addition to the family.

Deanne Panday and fans' reaction to the post

The post shared by her attracted several reactions from the social media users. Meanwhile, Alanna’s mother Deanne Panday also reacted with a cute comment as she wrote, “Love You three,” accompanied by folded hands, heart, hugs, and evil-eye amulet emojis. In addition to this, fans and friends of the couple also thronged the comments section with heart and heart-eye emojis.

Several fans also gushed over the celebrity couple. A fan wrote, “The way you manage your feed is just aesthetically pleasing,” while another fan wrote, “You guys are the cutest couple,” and a third fan commented, “U both will be a great parents.”

Alanna Panday's baby shower

It is worth mentioning, before jetting off to Milan, the couple had hosted a gorgeous grand baby shower that witnessed the graceful presence of several celebrities. On the guest list were Alanna's cousin, actor Ananya Panday, and her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvan Khan.

Ananya Panday's reaction to seeing Alanna Panday's baby bump for the first time

Just a couple of days back, Alanna had shared a video on her YouTube channel titled, Family Sees Me Pregnant For The First Time, clocking at 16 minutes 11 seconds, the video featured the precious reactions of her family members. Among others, Alanna’s cousin and the Dream Girl 2 actress couldn’t stop gushing as she caressed Alanna’s baby bump and during the conversation she quipped, “I just wanna take it out.” Alanna further shared how she was worried and frightened of slipping while walking.

On the other hand, Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday hyped up his sister by telling her, “You look so young, Alanna. You look 16. All the Balika Vadhu fans would be loving this look,” leaving Alanna in splits.

He further added, “Ahaan mamu…I’m going a bit fat right now, but in the future, I’m going to be quite lean. I’m going to have 8 packs. See you in the future," expressing happiness by saying that he couldn’t believe he is going to be mamu.

