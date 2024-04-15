WATCH: BFFs Ananya Panday-Suhana Khan return to Mumbai with AbRam after witnessing KKR’s big win in Kolkata

On Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his kids Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, and actress Ananya Panday attended the match between their IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants. The nail-biting match was held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. SRK’s team KKR emerged as the winner by eight wickets. Several pictures and videos from the stadium surfaced on the internet as star kids enjoyed the match from the stands. Now, a while back, the BFFs along with AbRam returned to bay.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday with AbRam return to Mumbai

On April 15, a while back, Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s kids-Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan returned to Mumbai after attending the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata. The trio was spotted at the Kalina airport as they made their way back home.

In a video shared by the paps, the besties exited the airport premises and bid adieu to each other. The Dream Girl 2 actress came towards her car which was parked at a distance. She waved at the paps before sitting in her car. Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday exuded casual elegance in their airport look. While Suhana opted for a white tee paired with blue jeans, Ananya complimented her in denim jeans paired with a beige crop top. She carried a no-make-up look as she tied her hair in a messy bun.

Take a look:

Visuals dropped by Ananya Panday from the stadium

On April 14, Ananya Panday taking to her Instagram handle had given a closer look into inside glimpses of the stadium. The video highlighted her excitement and delight over winning the match as she juxtaposed several glimpses from the ground. The BFFs Ananya and Suhana sported black and white t-shirts that had the logo of the team. The actress was also spotted chilling with AbRam and taking selfies with him.

Sharing the clip, she had written in the caption, “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo. winning at Eden Gardens is the best feeling.”

Take a look:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series, Call Me Bae which is directed by Collin D'cunha. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will share screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in King. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you earlier this year that the film will go on floors in May this year.

