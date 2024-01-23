EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi has an apt reply on nepotism; 'Duniya ke har field mein hoti hai'

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the extremely talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. He is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated biopic drama, Main Atal Hoon, following which he has been busy with promotions.

Most recently, the National Award-winning actor sat for an exclusive interview with us while he spoke his heart out and answered several candid questions. Amongst others, the actor was asked about his views on nepotism, and what he said was simply gold!

Pankaj Tripathi shares his views on nepotism which are pure gold

While speaking exclusively with us, Pankaj Tripathi was asked to share his two cents on the term Nepotism. In response to this, the actor stated, “Duniya ke har field mein hoti hai baaki har field ke logon ka interview nahin hota hai isliye mudda nahin banta hai aur again talent talent hota hai, ye bhi zaroori hai koi parivar ka bachcha ho talented bhi ho sakta hai, toh talent se cheez ko maapein (It is prevalent in every field. The issue is not created as people from other fields are not interviewed. A talented kid can also belong to a privileged background, so one should always be judged based on their talent).”

Watch the full interview here:

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his parents are unaware of his popularity

In a recent interview with India Today, Pankaj Tripathi revealed how his parents are blissfully unaware of his professional endeavors and the success he has achieved in his career. The actor opined that neither does his family know about his popularity nor does he feel the need for it.

Advertisement

He shared, “My mother was here recently with me and forced us to send her back. She wants that simple life. The other day, she asked me that someone had come home asking about me and wondered if I was too popular. She still doesn’t know what I do, and I don’t even find the reason that she has to.”

The upcoming Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav, stars Pankaj Tripathi playing the biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film was released earlier this week on January 19 in the theaters and is running successfully.

ALSO READ: Did you know Alia Bhatt's Ramayan-themed saree for Ram Mandir inauguration took 100 hours to complete?