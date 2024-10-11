Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi wins over paps with her cute antics at Durga Puja; WATCH

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, were spotted celebrating Durga Puja this year. Recently, Bipasha Basu arrived at a Durga Puja pandal in the city alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter, Devi. The chemistry between the duo impressed fans, as they looked ethereal in ethnic outfits, along with their daughter, Devi. A video also went viral where Devi’s cute antics gained attention.

Today, October 11, 2024, the paparazzi captured Bipasha Basu with her daughter and husband, Karan Singh Grover, at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The actress looked gorgeous in a blue and golden saree, with minimal makeup, jhumkas, and her hair tied in a bun. Meanwhile, her daughter, Devi, stole the show with her cuteness. The little one wore a red ethnic outfit with braided hair adorned with small flowers.

Devi chatted with other kids as she sat in her mother's lap. Karan, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black bandh gala paired with a white kurta, as he greeted and conversed with other guests. Bipasha Basu was also seen greeting Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, who looked beautiful in a red embellished saree.

Later, another video of the duo went viral when they posed as a family of three for the paparazzi. However, little Devi got uncomfortable with the camera flashes and tried to walk away. At that moment, Karan adorably lifted his daughter and comforted her. The paparazzi and fans who captured his lovely gesture couldn't get over his bond with Devi. One fan commented, "Adorable," while another wrote, "Beautiful family."

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in the film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Bipasha last made a cameo appearance in the film Welcome to New York.

