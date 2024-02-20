PICS: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi enjoys her evening playing with pink dough

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with Devi Basu Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. Since then, they have been obsessing over the little one. Moreover, the celebrity couple never misses to post a peek into their lives as new parents. A while ago, the actress shared how her daughter spends her evening playing with interesting toys.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi enjoys her evening playtime

Bipasha Basu’s life changed for the good after the arrival of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Her social media slowly became a place for people to take a look at their daughter and her cute antics. A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a clip of the little one enjoying her evening playing with pink dough. Devi looked cute wearing a colorful floral short frock with a white warm inner underneath. Sitting on a playing mat, she created some objects and designs with the dough, accompanied by her mommy dearest.

Take a look at the picture below:

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2024: Karan Singh Grover surprises wifey Bipasha Basu; Raj Kundra wishes 'queen' Shilpa Shetty