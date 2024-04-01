PIC: Drashti Dhami drops witty post on husband’s birthday, thanks her ‘sexy PATI’ for ‘dealing with her’

Earlier today, Drashti Dhami dropped a birthday post for her husband where she wished him most hilariously. Drashti’s way of expressing her love for her husband instantly stole our hearts as she thanked him for dealing with her. The actress has been keeping her fans posted on her life through her social media activities these days.

Drashti Dhami’s hilarious birthday wish for husband

Recently, Drashti Dhami posted a crazy picture with her husband and it sums up their chemistry and adorable bond. In the picture, Drashti’s husband is lifting her up in his arms. Sharing the picture which holds the profoundness of their relationship she writes, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY my crazy, hilarious, sexy PATI.” Undoubtedly the wish seemed to fit their picture perfectly.

Further in her wish for her husband, the actress thanked her husband for being supportive enough to deal with her sleep-talking issue. The Madhubala actress subtly gave an insight into her life through her post. Praising her husband she wrote, “Thank you for dealing with my sleep talking and still loving me I love you @khemkaniraj” This post proves that her real-life chemistry is no less dramatic than any of the on–screen chemistry.

The Dill Mill Gayye actress is currently enjoying her happily married life with her husband. She keeps her fans updated on her life through her social media activities, where she keeps on posting reels and pictures of her day-to-day activities.

About Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami has graced the television industry with her remarkable performances in several daily soaps. She rose to fame with her stint in Dill Mill Gayye alongside Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and others. Following this she has given many hit television shows to the industry including Geet, Madhubala, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Later the actress emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 where she showcased her distinguished dance moves.

The actress later got married in 2015 and is enjoying her happily ever after with her husband.

