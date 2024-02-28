BMCM’s Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the dance floor ablaze in Mast Malang Jhoom song

As the release date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets closer, the second song, Mast Malang Jhoom, is out now, featuring the infectious on-screen bromance of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It's a lively track that promises to be a real party anthem, adding to the buzz around the movie. Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff can be seen setting the floor ablaze with their energetic dance moves.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Mast Malang Jhoom out

The latest track from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has been released. It's a high-energy song with catchy lyrics and lively vocals by Arijit Singh, making it a lively dance number. The Mast Malang Jhoom song showcases both Akshay and Tiger flaunting impressive dance moves.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveils Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as formidable soldiers, poised to confront a menacing villain threatening India's security. Prithviraj Sukumaran joins the dynamic duo in a crucial role, while Manushi Chhillar takes on the female lead. The ensemble cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, this action-packed film is scheduled for an April release, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Eid. The teaser presents a compelling narrative with a star-studded cast, promising an immersive cinematic experience.

Advertisement

The filmmakers previously released the title track of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shot against the stunning Roman theatre in Jerash, Abu Dhabi. It's a visual treat, creating the perfect setting for a blockbuster. The on-screen bromance between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff steals the show, exuding lively energy and charm. This track is expected to be a hit at parties, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar on the work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. He is currently working on Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and a project with Jagan Shakti.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently starred in Mission Raniganj alongside Parineeti Chopra. His upcoming projects include Welcome to the Jungle, a remake of Soorarai Pottru, Sky Force, Khel Khel Mein, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s party anthem is full of swag and bromance