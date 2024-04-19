Bollywood Newswrap, Apr 19: Ranveer Singh reacts to his Deepfake video; Kiran Rao opens up on having several miscarriages before Azad's birth
On April 19, the Bollywood industry saw several significant events. Ranveer Singh responded to a deepfake video of himself supporting a political party. Additionally, Kiran Rao shared her personal journey, revealing her struggles with multiple miscarriages before the birth of her son Azad. Let's take a look at the 5 standout news that marked a bustling day in the world of Hindi cinema on April 19, 2024.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 19, 2024
1. Ranveer Singh breaks silence on his viral Deepfake video
Taking to his Instagram account a while ago, Ranveer Singh who recently became a victim of the Deepfake AI, reacted to his fake video promoting a political party. On his Instagram Story, he wrote in capital letters, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (skull emoji)"
2. Kiran Rao talks about her miscarriages
In a recent interview with Zoom, Kiran Rao opened up about suffering several miscarriages until she could finally conceive a son Azad with ex-husband Aamir Khan. Revealing that she had a lot of health issues, the filmmaker confessed, “The year that Dhobi Ghat was made was the year that Azad was born. And I had tried very hard to have a child. For five years, I had had a lot of miscarriages, a lot of personal, physical health issues."
Rao added, "I was just finding it very hard to have a child. I was really keen to have a child, so when Azad was born it was… I didn’t have to make a decision. Obviously, all I wanted to do was raise my baby.”
3. Rohit Shetty shares new photo of Deepika Padukone from Singham Again set
Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle and dropped the latest picture of Deepika Padukone as IPS Shakti Shetty. In the photo, the actress is seen striking the iconic Ajay Devgn’s Singham step. The director expressed in the caption, “MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone.”
Take a look:
4. Adil Hussain reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tweet
Adil Hussain responded to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tweet about altering his face through AI in Kabir Singh. Currently in the US, he stated he hadn't seen Sandeep's post nor had any intention to. Adil clarified that his remarks were made in an interview, not on social media. "I was completely shocked when I saw the film, and I regret doing it. I will not change my stand," Adil told Times Of India.
5. Rajkummar Rao admitted to having had chin fillers done
Rajkummar Rao recently confessed to having undergone chin filler procedures a few years ago. In an interview with India Today, he shared," Around eight years back, I did get fillers. I did it to feel better and look better, so that my face looks balanced. It was prescribed by my dermatologist. And I really think if anyone wants to do that to gain confidence, then why not? There is no harm in it.”
