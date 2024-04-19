Ranveer Singh reacts to his VIRAL fake video promoting political party; warns ‘Deepfake se bacho doston’

After Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, and many others became victims of the deepfake trend, Ranveer Singh's AI video promoting a political party surfaced on the Internet.

Today, April 19, Ranveer finally broke his silence and reacted to his Deepfake video. He shared a text on his Instagram story and warned everyone to stay away from it.

Ranveer Singh breaks silence on his viral Deepfake video promoting political party

Taking to his Instagram account a while ago, Ranveer Singh who recently became a victim of the Deepfake AI, reacted to his fake video promoting a political party. On his Instagram Story, he wrote in capital letters, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (skull emoji)"

Take a look:

The original video of the actor which was used for AI, is from his recent Varanasi visit where he shared his experience of visiting the city. He recently turned showstopper with Kriti Sanon for designer Manish Malhotra’s fashion show at Varanasi's Namo Ghat. The Bajirao Mastani actor’s AI-generated video, endorsing a political party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections generated anger among his fans. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

On the other hand, speaking more about the victims of AI, Aamir Khan also fell prey to it. As per the official statement received from the spokesperson of the actor, it is said that the PK actor has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. The statement further said, “He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.”

Advertisement

In the 31-second-long video, Aamir Khan can be heard saying that every citizen in India is a Lakhpati. The end frame of the video features an image of the Congress party symbol, with a text saying ‘Vote For Nyay, Vote For Congress.’ The same is heard in the background audio.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer has an exciting line-up of projects. He is gearing up for the release of Singham Again where the cast also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Ranveer also has Don 3 in the pipeline co-starring Kiara Advani.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Days after Aamir Khan's video, Ranveer Singh's Deepfake clip promoting political party goes VIRAL