Kiran Rao reveals having multiple miscarriages before Azad’s birth: ‘I was just finding it very hard…’

Kiran Rao is currently enjoying the success of her film Laapata Ladies which completed 50 successful days of running in theaters today. The filmmaker in a recent interview with Zoom opened up about suffering several miscarriages until she could finally conceive a son Azad with ex-husband Aamir Khan.

Kiran Rao talks about her miscarriages

Revealing that she had a lot of health issues, Kiran Rao confessed, “The year that Dhobi Ghat was made was the year that Azad was born. And I had tried very hard to have a child. For five years, I had had a lot of miscarriages, a lot of personal, physical health issues. I was just finding it very hard to have a child. I was really keen to have a child, so when Azad was born it was… I didn’t have to make a decision. Obviously, all I wanted to do was raise my baby.”

Kiran further opened up on staying away from the showbiz after son Azad's birth and admitted that she doesn't hold any regrets for the same. Rao shared, "I enjoyed having Azad so much. Those were some of the best years of my life. I'll never regret not having made a film in 10 years. I have no regrets because I enjoyed it thoroughly."

Asked if Azad also wants to pursue acting like his father, Kiran was quick to say, “No, not at this point. He doesn’t want anything to do with films. He is not interested in films.” Azad is rather interested in “art and music and animation.”

When Aamir spoke about Kiran’s miscarriage

Back in August 2009, Aamir had taken to his blog site and shared, "I have bad news folks. Kiran and I lost our baby. Despite our best efforts we were unable to avert a miscarriage. The last two months have been a struggle for us and that is one of the reasons I was absent from the blog in more ways than one. K (Kiran) and I need time to heal. I will be away for a while.”

For the unversed, Kiran and Aamir who were married from 2005 to 2021 welcomed Azad through IVF surrogacy in 2011.

