Adil Hussain is NOT backing out of his stand about Kabir Singh after Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tweet; Actor says THIS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga literally left everyone's jaw dropped with his savage response to Adil Hussain’s confession about regretting being a part of Kabir Singh. The English Vinglish actor in a recent interview openly admitted that he felt embarrassed after working in the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer.

But yesterday, the Animal director burnt the internet with his tweet and now Adil has reacted to Sandeep’s tweet. Scroll down to read what the actor has to say now.

Adil Hussain’s reply to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tweet

Reacting to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tweet regarding changing Adil Hussain’s face through AI in the movie, the actor spoke to Times Of India. He informed that he is in the US right now and has not seen Sandeep’s post and neither does he intend to.

He further added that what he said was in an interview and not on social media. “I was completely shocked when I saw the film and I regret doing it. I will not change my stand,” concluded Adil.

What did Adil Hussain say in the interview about working in Kabir Singh?

For the unversed, in a recent interview with the AP podcast, Adil recalled walking out of the theaters while watching Kabir Singh. He said, "That's the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on." Adil said that he went to watch the film in a theater after the release and walked out in 20 minutes. "I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film… Kabir Singh."

He further expressed his belief by stating that Kabir Singh was a movie that didn't treat women well and made him feel bad about himself. He talked about the director, saying that while people can make any movie they want, he doesn't have to agree with them.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tweet

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had taken to his X handle yesterday and strongly reacted to Adil Hussain’s statement of regretting doing Kabir Singh. He shared the interview clip of the veteran actor expressing his disappointment over the film. Responding to the actor, Vanga stated that he would save him “from the shame” by replacing his face with “AI help.”

He wrote, “Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did,” followed by a clap emoji. “I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help (accompanied by thumbs up emoji) Now smile properly (accompanied by a smile emoji),” he further added.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Kabir Singh was released in 2019 and featured Adil in the role of professor and Dean Himanshi Jogi.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work front

After the massive success of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, Sandeep is ready for its sequel called Animal Park. As per the latest report, the director is gearing up to shoot his cop thriller, Spirit with Prabhas over the next few months. Simultaneously, the writing team will work on developing the script of the sequel based on the plotline given to them. The reports also revealed that Animal Park’s basic structure was ready right when Animal was written since it was meant to be a multi-film outing.

