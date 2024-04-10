Bollywood Newswrap, April 10: Janhvi Kapoor wears rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya's 'Shikhu' necklace at Maidaan screening; Taapsee Pannu on private wedding

The Bollywood industry never goes out of the news and like every day, today also some exciting news happened. At the Maidaan screening, Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's 'Shikhu' necklace. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu opened up on her private wedding with Mathias Boe. Let's have a look at the top Bollywood news of April 10.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 10, 2024

1. Janhvi Kapoor wears 'Shikhu' necklace at Maidaan screening

A special screening of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was organized yesterday, April 9. At the event, Janhvi Kapoor arrived wearing a white suit but what grabbed the attention was her necklace which had her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's 'Shikhu' on it. This necklace hinted at her indirectly confirming her relationship with Shikhar.

2. Taapsee Pannu opens up on her private wedding

Days after her private wedding with Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu spoke about the same in an interview. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress shared, "I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”

3. Ranveer Singh's latest post receives attractive reaction from wifey Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh recently shared some pictures where he looked breathtakingly suave in a beige three-piece suit paired with a white shirt. His grown beard and mustache added more charisma to his look. Reacting to Ranveer's post, Deepika Padukone dropped a drooling face emoji to which the soon-to-be dad further replied, “@deepikapadukone well, hello there” followed by a smirk emoji.

4. Kartik Aaryan drops picture from Kolkata shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture from the recent shooting schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He posed as Rooh Baba on the famous Howrah Bridge amidst the yellow taxis and other traffic. Meanwhile, the third installment of the film will see the return of OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan.

5. Shahid Kapoor's morning selfie post gets playful reaction from wifey Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor shared a stunning morning selfie on his Instagram handle. Reacting to his post, the actor's wife Mira Rajput playfully commented, "Thanks for messing up the cushions."

