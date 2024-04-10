Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan dresses as Rooh Baba; poses amidst taxis on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the 2023 movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, is fully immersed in the shooting for his upcoming horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik already won the hearts of the audiences with his performance as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now, he is set to return with his beloved character. Kartik recently donned the character’s signature look again during shoot in Kolkata, as he posed under the iconic Howrah Bridge.

Kartik Aaryan shares picture from Kolkata shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Today, on April 10, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a stunning picture from the recent shooting schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the photo, Kartik was seen dressed in a black kurta pajama, with the bag and mala completing his Rooh Baba look. He stood on the famous Howrah Bridge amidst the yellow taxis and other traffic.

Alongside the post, Kartik used a clever wordplay in the caption, saying, “Kolkata How-rah You.”

Fan reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s picture as Rooh Baba

Fans couldn’t contain their enthusiastic reactions under Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post. They flooded the comments with appreciation for his look and expressed their anticipation for the film. One person said, “You are looking very attractive in Ruhu Baba's costume,” while another playfully wrote, “Traffic ruka diya aapne Kolkata ka.”

A user stated, “Rooh baba again to rule,” while another mentioned, “Rooh baba on his way with another blockbuster.” One fan remarked, “I must say Kolkata is veryyyyy delighted to see you.” Many others showcased their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

More about Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Actress Triptii Dimri of Animal fame has joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Earlier, Kartik also welcomed Vidya Balan back to the franchise by saying, “And it's happening OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling.”

Madhuri Dixit is also reportedly part of the project. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to arrive in cinemas on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

