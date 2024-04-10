Why did Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe opt for private wedding? Newlywed actress reveals

Taapsee Pannu recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Mathias Boe in a private and intimate ceremony in Udaipur. There were a whirlwind of rumors about the duo's wedding, but Taapsee never officially confirmed her relationship nor talked about the wedding details.

In March 2024, the couple tied the knot, and a few days after the wedding, several pictures and videos from their wedding surfaced online. Now, in an interview, Taapsee talked about her private wedding and also revealed why she hasn't shared her wedding pictures.

Taapsee Pannu reveals the real reason for not sharing wedding pictures

In an interview with HT City, Taapsee Pannu talked about her private wedding and also shared why she didn't opt to share pictures or make it a public affair. The Haseen Dillruba actress said, "I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”

She further revealed that there was no intention to keep the wedding private, "The people who are genuinely close to me were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married." .

Taapsee admitted that she herself also wanted to avoid all judgements that follow such occasions, and wanted to celebrate with her loved ones instead. She said, "I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I will start getting worried about how it is perceived, rather than really enjoying the way I would want to do it. Subconsciously, I would start thinking about how it feels from the outside which I did not want to think about, especially for this one thing, because it’s hopefully happening once in life!" she elaborates.

About Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe began dating in 2013 after meeting at the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Badminton League. Their friendship evolved into love, and despite their busy schedules, the couple has managed to keep their relationship strong and away from the limelight. This year in March, they celebrated their beautiful wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

ALSO READ: Who is Mathias Boe? Everything you need to know about Taapsee Pannu's husband-to-be