Meet actor who did films with Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana but now works as a security guard

This article will tell the story of an actor who had to become a watchman to feed his family. Experience the emotional story of him, who once worked with Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Apr 10, 2024  |  08:36 PM IST |  8.5K
Meet actor Savi Sidhu who works as a security guard, did films with Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana
Image Credit: YouTube

Several people pack their bags and drive to Mumbai to fulfill their dream of becoming successful actors in the Bollywood industry. While some can achieve it overnight, others struggle year after year to get the top spot. Some even get a chance to work but later fade into oblivion. This article will tell the emotional story of one such actor who forcefully turned into a watchman to run errands for his family. 

Today's pick for us is Savi Sidhu, who once worked with Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others and became a security guard to feed his family.

Savi Sidhu's emotional story of becoming a watchman from being an actor  

Savi Sidhu did his schooling in Lucknow and then drove to Chandigarh. During this time, he started modeling. After this, he came back to Lucknow and completed his law studies, and remained associated with theater.

Savi worked with actors like Akshay Kumar in the early stages of his career. He appeared in films made under well-known banners like Subhash Ghai and Yash Raj Films. But luck has stored something else for him as days changed abruptly in such a way that he was forced to work as a security guard. He worked in films like Gulaal, Patiala House, and Bewakoofiyaan. 

Savi Sidhu started to feel ill and kept himself away from work

According to DNA India, Savi Sidhu's brother got a job in Air India, and Sidhu reached Mumbai to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. In the beginning, there was no scarcity of work, but suddenly, he started feeling ill and had to keep himself away from work.

Sidhu once himself expressed his pain and revealed how, due to the lack of work in Bollywood, he had to work as a security guard to feed his family. 

In an interview with Film Companion, Savi revealed that he had met director Anurag Kashyap during his difficult days. The filmmaker also gave him work in his film Paanch, but due to some reasons, this film could not be released. After this, he got a chance to work on the film Black Friday. In the film, he played the role of Commissioner Samra and received love and appreciation. 

ALSO READ: Meet actor who wanted to become pilot, quit college and went on to be a huge OTT star

Credits: DNA India
