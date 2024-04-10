Did Ranveer Singh just drop his Don 3 look? Actor’s internet PDA with wifey Deepika Padukone grabs attention

It’s been more than a decade since Ranveer Singh stepped into Bollywood. Over the years, he has delighted fans with a variety of roles. His charismatic onscreen presence and versatility in craft have left his admirers wanting more of him. Riding high on his professional career, the actor will be soon seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Lately, the actor has been hiding his face while he was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi, leaving fans all the more intrigued by his latest look. Recently, the actor stirred the internet by dropping his latest pictures attracting a reaction from his wife Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh looks absolutely handsome in latest photos

On April 10, a while back, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures in his new look. In the latest photos, the soon-to-be-dad looked breathtakingly suave in a beige three-piece suit paired with a white shirt. His grown beard and mustache on point add to his charisma. He also sported stylish eyeglasses to complete his look with an impeccable hairstyle. His well-groomed look is sure to turn the heads.

The Don 3 actor shared the post with Achint’s Scam 1992 Theme Music and for the caption, he didn’t write anything but kept it simple yet impactful as he wrote, “100”.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone reacts to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, the proud wife Deepika Padukone couldn’t resist reacting to it as she dropped a drooling face emoji and adding to the banter, the loving husband replied, “@deepikapadukone well, hello there” followed by a smirk emoji.

In addition to this, several fans reacted to the photos shared by Ranveer and called him, “Desi Gentleman”, another fan wrote, “By god! That style!” and a third fan wrote, “Handsome hunk.”

Ranveer Singh's professional front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the eagerly-anticipated Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe, Singham Again. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor among others in key roles. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Ranveer will be occupied with shooting for the film until the April end.

In addition to this, he also has the highly-awaited Don 3 co-starring Kiara Advani. Following Singham Again’s wrap-up, he will shift his focus on preparations for Farhan Akhtar’s project, Don 3, which will involve undergoing look tests and intensive workshops to embody the character.

