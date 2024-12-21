Bollywood Newswrap, December 21: Varun Dhawan reveals Lara met Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha; fans spot Shah Rukh Khan’s wallpaper ft. AbRam

Another Saturday of the month is here. Today, December 21, 2024, was a day packed with new revelations and updates in the industry. From Varun Dhawan sharing that his baby girl Lara has met Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha, to fans spotting Shah Rukh Khan’s wallpaper featuring his son AbRam Khan, here’s all that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 21, 2024:

1. Varun Dhawan on his little one Lara and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s meeting

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan was asked about when he would work with Alia Bhatt again. In response, the actor shared that the only thing they discuss is babies. He added that they would surely do a film together in the future. When asked if his daughter Lara had met Alia Bhatt’s munchkin, Raha, Varun said, “They have met, I think. Lara is still very small, but they have met.”

2. Shah Rukh Khan’s mobile wallpaper is his son AbRam Khan’s picture

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the annual function of his son AbRam Khan’s school. In a video of him entering the event, eagle-eyed fans noticed SRK’s mobile wallpaper that featured a picture of his son AbRam Khan. The photo showed him standing on the ground with his hand outstretched towards the camera.

3. Katrina Kaif reveals her mother-in-law makes special hair oil for her

Katrina Kaif shares a heartwarming bond with her husband Vicky Kaushal’s mother. In an interview with The Week, the actress revealed that the secret behind her luscious hair was her mother-in-law’s special recipe. She said, “My mother-in-law also makes me this hair oil with onion, amla, avocado, and two or three other ingredients.”

4. Payal Kapadia’s movie All We Imagine As Light tops Barack Obama’s Favorite Movies of 2024 list

Today, former US President Barack Obama took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his favorite movies of 2024. Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light was in the first position. The list also included films like Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Anora, and more.

5. Arjun Kapoor says Salman Khan is not a bully

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Arjun Kapoor was asked if Salman Khan was a bit of a ‘bully’ kind. He replied, “No. I have realized anybody who’s got this tough image that people perceive… When you are not always openly warm in the first second, people feel like he’s being a certain way.” He added that Salman had a lot of ‘warmth.’

