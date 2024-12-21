Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light tops former US President Barack Obama’s favorite movies of 2024 list; netizens react

Payal Kapadia’s movie All We Imagine As Light has created various headlines in 2024. The film has earned a lot of international acclaim and has achieved many prestigious accolades on the global stage. Barack Obama, former President of the United States, recently revealed his favorite movies of 2024, and AWIAL topped the list. Netizens reacted with excitement.

Today, December 21, 2024, Barack Obama took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his top watches of the year. The list was named ‘Barack Obama’s Favorite Movies of 2024.’ All We Imagine As Light was in the first position, followed by Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Dìdi, Sugarcane, and A Complete Unknown. The tweet read, “Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year.”

Have a look at the post!

Netizens expressed their excitement regarding All We Imagine As Light being on the list in the replies and quotes. One person said, “Barack Obama AWIAL supporter is not what I expected to open this app to,” while another wrote, “Payal Kapadia’s #AllWeImagineAsLight made it to the list of Obama’s yearly favourites & he lists it first in the order! Damnnnnn!!!!!!”

Many netizens hoped for AWIAL getting nominations at the upcoming Oscars. A user exclaimed, “Oscar nomination incoming for AWIAL,” and another stated, “Best Director nomination for Payal Kapadia guaranteed!!!” A comment read, “The first movie on the list is All we imagine as light?? Omg @PayalKapadia86.”

Advertisement

All We Imagine As Light is written and directed by Payal Kapadia. The cast of the film includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The movie was premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It won the Grand Prix award, the second highest honor at the festival after the Palme d'Or.

AWIAL has earned nominations in the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director categories at the Golden Globe Awards. It is also in the running for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards. The movie has won many other critics groups awards.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 7 Bollywood directors who left a lasting impact; Stree 2’s Amar Kaushik to Laapataa Ladies’ Kiran Rao