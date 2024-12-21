Salman Khan is not a bully, says Arjun Kapoor; 'When you are not always openly warm...'

Arjun Kapoor worked behind the scenes on the Salman Khan starrer Wanted before he made his Bollywood debut. The actor recently opened up about the superstar and stated that he was not a bully. He said that people might feel a certain way about Salman if he wasn’t ‘openly warm’ to them right from the start. Arjun also called him the ‘most fearless man in the world.’

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Arjun Kapoor opined on why Salman Khan is such a big star. He believed that the latter viewed cinema as an ‘audience’s medium.’ Arjun said that Salman’s main aim was to entertain the people.

Talking about Salman’s personality, Arjun shared that he liked to have fun and joke around. When asked if he was a little ‘bully’ kind, Arjun stated, “No. I have realized anybody who’s got this tough image that people perceive… When you are not always openly warm in the first second, people feel like he’s being a certain way.” He continued by saying that Salman had a lot of ‘warmth’ but he might not show it right from the get-go.

Arjun further mentioned, “What makes him special as a person is that he is the most fearless man in the world.” He explained that he had never seen Salman avoid something challenging or a duty. The Singham Again actor expressed that Salman hadn’t changed as a person.

During the same conversation, Arjun Kapoor also discussed how Salman Khan motivated him to lose weight. He disclosed that he wanted to become a filmmaker and never thought of acting because he was 150 kg. But Salman saw the actor in him and told him to try it and lose weight.

Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in the positive reception for his negative role in Singham Again. The Cop Universe film directed by Rohit Shetty stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It was released in theaters on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Arjun has the No Entry sequel with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in his lineup.

