Shah Rukh Khan’s mobile wallpaper featuring son AbRam’s PIC is just proof of their adorable bond; fans call it ‘cutest thing ever’

Shah Rukh Khan shares an adorable bond with all his children, and fans have witnessed it on many occasions. Recently, the superstar was spotted attending his youngest son AbRam Khan’s school's annual function in Mumbai. Eagle-eyed netizens caught SRK’s mobile wallpaper that featured a picture of his little one, AbRam. They couldn’t stop gushing and called it the ‘cutest thing ever.’

On December 20, 2024, many fan pages of Shah Rukh Khan shared their observation on X (formerly Twitter). They posted a picture of SRK entering the recent annual day event of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Wearing a navy blue shirt and black pants, the actor looked extremely stylish in his short hair and trimmed beard. He wore black shades and carried his phone in his hand. The wallpaper of his mobile was slightly visible, and it showed a photo of AbRam Khan.

Fans were able to find the old picture of AbRam. It showed him standing on the ground with his hand outstretched towards the camera. The young boy looked cute in a long jacket and blue sneakers.

Fans appreciated this gesture of Shah Rukh Khan and showered their love on the father-son duo. One person said, “Aww.. he is soo..why does everything that I learn about him make me fall in love with him, just when I thought I could not love him more,” while another wrote, “That's his heart.”

A user stated, “King @iamsrk puts his son’s picture AbRam Khan on his phone is the cutest thing ever.” Many others called it ‘cute’ and ‘adorable,’ while some left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan recently teamed up for Mufasa: The Lion King. In the Hindi version of the film, the Jawan actor voiced Mufasa while his son dubbed the young version of the character. SRK’s elder son Aryan Khan joined them as Simba.

In an earlier statement, King Khan expressed his excitement about it, saying, “It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey, and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

Mufasa: The Lion King was released in Indian theaters on December 20, 2024.

