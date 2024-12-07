Bollywood Newswrap, December 7: Deepika Padukone greets Diljit Dosanjh with folded hands; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to unite for film?

Today, December 7, 2024, was a packed one in Bollywood. Many news updates have surfaced, and if you missed out on any of them, don’t worry at all. This newswrap contains all the important headlines of the day. From Aamir Khan talking about the possibility of a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone and Diljit Dosanjh greeting each other with folded hands, here’s all that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 7, 2024:

1. Aamir Khan on the three Khans of Bollywood uniting for a film

During a recent conversation at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Aamir Khan was asked if the three Khans of Bollywood would be seen together on the big screen. In response, the actor revealed that he brought this idea up with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan around six months ago. He further revealed telling them that it would be ‘sad’ if they don’t do a movie together.

Aamir shared that SRK and Salman were in agreement with him. He added, “Hopefully it’ll happen soon. It'll need the right kind of story. So we'll have to wait for the right script. But we are all three looking forward to it.”

2. Deepika Padukone and Diljit Dosanjh share a heartwarming moment at his concert

Deepika Padukone attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bangalore on December 6. Many pictures and videos of the actress enjoying herself wholeheartedly have surfaced on the internet. Today, the new mother took her Instagram Stories and shared a backstage photograph with the singer. The duo was seen with their hands folded in greeting. Deepika captioned it, “#gratitude @diljitdosanjh.”

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya’s picture from a wedding goes viral

Recently, a selfie of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delighted their fans. They were extremely happy to see the couple together amid their ongoing divorce rumors. After that, another picture of Aishwarya went viral. This time, she was seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya. The duo looked extremely stunning in their ethnic outfits as they attended a wedding.

4. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Navya Nanda come together for a ‘Spice girls’ PIC

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Navya Naveli Nanda share a great bond with each other. The trio recently came together for a party, which was presumably Navya’s birthday celebration. Ananya posted some stunning pictures on her Instagram today.

There was a solo shot in which she was seen flaunting her outfit: a white tank top sporting red chilies and a silver skirt, while in another she posed with her bestie Suhana. In the last photo the duo was joined by Navya. Ananya captioned the post, “Spice girls (chili pepper emoji).”

5. Subhash Ghai’s team issues statement after his hospitalization

Subhash Ghai has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, he was facing respiratory issues and weakness. However, the filmmaker’s team has issued a clarification and assured that he is doing fine.

The statement read, “We would like to confirm that Mr. Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern.”

