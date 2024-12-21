Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal’s mom keeps actress’ hair healthy with THESE secret ingredients: ‘My mother-in-law makes me this hair oil…’

Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, continue to capture hearts with their charming bond. Recently, she set major daughter-in-law goals as she visited Shirdi Sai Baba with Vicky's mother, giving us all the MIL-DIL vibes we adore. But that's not all—the actress also recently spilled the secret to her luscious, healthy hair, revealing how her mother-in-law makes a special hair oil for her using unique ingredients.

In an interview with The Week, Katrina Kaif shared her passion for skincare, revealing her love for fun routines like gua sha, which she recently discovered. She also opened up about her mother-in-law's secret recipe for a hair oil and said, "My mother-in-law also makes me this hair oil with onion, amla, avocado, and two or three other ingredients. Home remedies are incredibly powerful too."

The Merry Christmas actress, known for her stunning beauty, opened up about her struggles with self-acceptance, emphasizing that even though things may appear perfect on the surface, everyone faces their own battles. She shared that during tough times, it can feel like you're drowning while others are thriving, but it's important to remember that life is full of ups and downs.

Katrina encouraged her fans to keep fighting and find their way through challenges, normalizing self-doubt and inspiring others to persevere.

Recently, she shared a heartwarming moment with Vicky Kaushal's mother, Veena Kaushal, during their visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple. A video of their affectionate bond went viral, showcasing their touching connection. After the visit, Katrina was seen at the airport sharing a sweet side hug and kissing her mother-in-law’s forehead.

Katrina kept her look simple and elegant in an ivory kurta, matching dupatta, and flared palazzo. Veena accompanied her in a modest plum salwar suit, completing the beautiful family moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the mystery thriller Merry Christmas, which released on January 12, 2024. The film marked her first collaboration with director Sriram Raghavan and actor Vijay Sethupathi, earning praise for her performance.

Looking ahead, she will star in the road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, updates on the film's shooting are still awaited.

