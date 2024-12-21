Varun Dhawan reveals daughter Lara has met Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha, hints at collaboration with actress: ‘We're discussing our babies…’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, known for his stellar performances, often shares his joy as a proud father. Recently, he revealed that his daughter Lara has already met Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s little Raha, imagining the adorable meeting. He also mentioned that his chats with her now center around their kids and hinted at a potential collaboration with her soon!

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan addressed the buzz about his next collaboration with Alia Bhatt. He revealed that both he and Alia have actively tried to find the right script to reunite on-screen but haven’t yet found the perfect match.

Currently, their discussions revolve around parenting as they bond over their experiences as parents. He added, “At the moment, the thing me and Alia discuss are babies. That’s all we are discussing. We are discussing our babies with each other and what should be done and what happens.”

He also expressed admiration for Alia Bhatt balancing motherhood and work while teasing fans about their future project, acknowledging their massive fan base rooting for their reunion.



When asked about their baby's meeting, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor shared that Raha and Lara have already met. "Raha And Lara have met I think. Lara is still very small but they have met," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, during a conversation in the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Varun Dhawan opened up about being a dad to Lara and experiencing ‘dad guilt’. He shared how his packed schedule leaves him missing precious moments with his daughter.

From early mornings to nonstop work commitments, he rushes home whenever possible to spend time with Lara and Natasha Dalal. He expressed, “I literally don't have a second. It’s very strange and I've never felt like this. I've never felt this kind of love in my life. I've never felt this kind of missing like I have.”

The actor described this newfound love and longing as a feeling unlike anything he’s experienced before, revealing how deeply fatherhood has impacted him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has an exciting lineup ahead, including Border 2 with Sunny Deol, the comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and No Entry 2, where he will share screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan hilariously shares how Ranbir Kapoor and elder brother Rohit Dhawan bully him: 'Unka yeh bada hai ki mujhe...'