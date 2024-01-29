Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 29: Parineeti Chopra’s 'tears of joy’ on first live singing gig, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s quirky moves in TBMAUJ title track

On the twenty-ninth day of January, Bollywood had some really interesting developments unfolding. While Parineeti Chopra shared the first glimpse from her first-ever singing live show in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor grooved on the title track of their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Let's delve into the standout moments that marked Bollywood on January 27, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 29, 2024

1. Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse from her first-ever singing live gig

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra announced that she would be venturing into the realm of live singing. Today, she took to Instagram to share glimpses of her performance from the Mumbai festival 2024. Sharing several pictures of her from the stage, Parineeti wrote: "Andddd it’s done….

I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more

Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me"

2. Amy Jackson announces her engagement to Ed Westwick

Popular Bollywood and South Indian actress Amy Jackson announced her engagement today with her beau Ed Westwick. The couple shared several pictures in their collaborative pictures from Gstaad, Switzerland where Ed proposed to her. The caption of this romantic and cute post read: “Hell YES (wedding ring emoji).”

Advertisement

Several celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. While Kiara Advani dropped quite a few red heart emojis, Lisa Haydon wrote, “Awww love congrats and glacier 3000.” Athiya Shetty and Shruti Haasan also dropped love in the comment section.

Check out the post!

3. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title track OUT

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer romantic comedy sci-fi drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. Today, the makers of the film dropped its title track with the duo showing their quirky moves. The song has been crafted by Raghav and Tanishk Bagchi and sung by them alongside Asees Kaur, with the lyrics penned by Bagchi. The choreography is done by Shaik Jani Basha.

4. Tiger Shroff wishes team Fighter all the best

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to drop a collaborative post with choreographer Bosco Martis. In it, the duo can be seen dancing to Fighter's popular song Ishq Jaisa Kuch with several background dancers. In the caption, Tiger extended his best wishes to the entire team. It read, "One with the master! Loving this jam from #fighter all the best to the entire team @s1danand @hrithikroshan @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani"

The film's director, Siddharth Anand, took to the comment section and wrote: "Love you Munna (red heart emoji)." Mouni Roy and Vishal Dadlani also reacted to the post.

5. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare get matching turtle tattoos

Today, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a picture of herself with hubby Nupur Shikhare as the two had similar tattoos of a turtle. But the designs were a bit different.

She posted the pictures and wrote: “That’s just mad. I’m going to be staring at it all day long" (along with four red heart emojis)". The second picture showed their matching tattoos and the caption read, “Taking some island back."

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 27: Sunny Deol locked to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; Ranveer Singh keen to work with top South directors