Parineeti Chopra has ‘tears of joy’ as she shares glimpse from first live singing gig at Mumbai Festival

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, known for her versatile performances in various films, is officially venturing into the professional music industry and will be showcasing her talent through live singing. Confirming this development earlier, the actress expressed her eagerness to embark on this new chapter in her career. Now, Parineeti has delighted her fans by sharing glimpses from her debut live singing performance at the Mumbai festival and expressed her sentiments about the experience.

Parineeti Chopra expresses excitement as she shares visuals from her first live singing gig at Mumbai festival

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share glimpses of her recent debut live singing performance at the Mumbai festival 2024. Dressed in a shimmery black outfit paired with a black blazer and an elaborate neckpiece, Parineeti exuded elegance on stage. Her hair was styled in a ponytail, complemented by sharp makeup.

In the photos, Parineeti appeared fully engrossed in her singing, with 'Parineeti Chopra Live' displayed on the screen behind her, adding to the vibrant atmosphere with stunning lights illuminating the venue.

In one video, Parineeti is seen addressing the audience on the mic while standing on stage, expressing her heartfelt gratitude. She remarked, "This would be my first show in my memory forever so thank you so much. And the best part of this was that I got to perform my first show in my own city, Mumbai. Thank you."

Captioning her post, Parineeti wrote, “Andddd it’s done…. I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more.”

She concluded by expressing her thanks, saying, “Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me.”

