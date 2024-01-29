Tiger Shroff wishes 'all the best' to Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter team; Siddharth Anand REACTS

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter hit the silver screen on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial aerial action film has met with mostly positive critical response and strong box office results. Recently, Tiger Shroff, who has worked with Sid on War, took to social media to wish all the best to the film's entire team in his own way.

Tiger Shroff wishes Fighter team all the best

Today, January 29, Tiger Shroff took to his social media to drop a collaborative post with choreographer Bosco Martis. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing to Fighter's song Ishq Jaisa Kuch with a bunch of background dancers. In the caption, the actor extended his best wishes to the film's entire team. It read, "One with the master! Loving this jam from #fighter all the best to the entire team @s1danand @hrithikroshan @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani"

Taking to the comment section, the film's director, Siddharth Anand, thanked Tiger and wrote: "Love you Munna (red heart emoji)." Others like Mouni Roy and Vishal Dadlani also reacted.

About Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by him and Ramon Chibb. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshaye Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. It was released on January 25th during the Republic Day weekend and met with favorable critical and commercial feedback.

Tiger Shroff's work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The film turned out to be a dud at the box office. He is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. It is slated to release on Eid this year. Apart from that, he will also be seen playing the role of ACP Satya in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The actor is also doing a yet-to-be-titled film with Jagan Shakti.

