Amy Jackson engaged to beau Ed Westwick; Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Orry and others react

Amy Jackson, a popular actress in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, surprised her fans with beautiful pictures of her engagement. Her partner, Ed Westwick, proposed to her amidst the snowcapped mountains of Switzerland. As soon as Amy shared these pictures, her comments section was flooded with love and blessings from her fans. Many actors, including Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty, left comments on her post to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

BTown showers love on Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Taking to the comments section, Kiara Advani posted several heart emojis. Lisa Haydon wrote, “Awww love congrats and glacier 3000.” Orry, who has become quite popular on social media and is always present at all the BTown parties wrote, “Biggest congratulations angel !!!” Athiya Shetty too wrote congratulations with a black heart emoji. Shruti Haasan too posted several red heart emojis. Apart from the celebs, many fans were elated to see their favorite actress getting engaged.

Check it out:

Amy Jackson’s dreamy engagement

Today, on January 29, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick made a collaborative Instagram post to break the big news. The couple shared a series of dreamy pictures from their magical proposal in Gstaad, Switzerland. The romantic post was accompanied by the caption that reads, “Hell YES (accompanied by a wedding ring emoji)”

When Ed Westwick confirmed getting married to Amy Jackson

The dating rumors of Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick had started back in 2022 after which in 2023 they made it official. In an interview, the International star confirmed seeing a future with the actress. He had said that he had grown up in a household where his mom and dad were married. His parents loved each other fiercely and the star idolized them and their relationship.

Earlier, Amy was in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The duo also have a son whom they welcomed in 2019. However, the couple broke up later.

