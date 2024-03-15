Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 15: Alia Bhatt celebrates 31st birthday with friends, family; Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, others attend Isha Ambani's Holi party

On the fifteenth day of March 2024, the Bollywood scene was alive with exciting news, igniting anticipation among fans and media circles alike. Alia Bhatt joyously marked her 31st birthday surrounded by loved ones, while Isha Ambani hosted a vibrant Holi celebration, graced by the crème de la crème of Bollywood. Let's explore the standout moments that defined this bustling day in the world of Indian cinema.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 15, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday with family and friends. She looked stunning in a golden top paired with blue pants and golden heels. Husband Ranbir Kapoor wore a stylish black ensemble, while mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor sported a chic floral outfit. Also present were Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Rohit Dhawan with wife Jaanvi Dhawan, and close friend director Abhishek Varman.

Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta, as well as Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, also graced the birthday dinner with their presence.

2. Celebs attend Isha Ambani's Holi party

Isha Ambani hosted a grand Holi party in the city, graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities. Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, and many others attended the extravagant event.

3. Shoojit Sircar's next will have Abhishek Bachchan in lead role

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently announced his upcoming film that will be released in 2024. In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Sircar revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled theatrical release.

4. Amitabh Bachchan underwent an angioplasty in the leg

As per ETimes, Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized at Kokilaben Hospital earlier today. The veteran actor had an angioplasty performed this morning, causing worry among his fans. Reports indicate that the angioplasty was done to treat a clot in his leg. A source close to Bachchan shared with the entertainment portal that he is now back home and on the path to recovery.

5. Shahid Kapoor shares a picture from the sets of Deva

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture from the sets of his upcoming movie Deva. He captioned the post, "‘Back’ on set DEVA !!". In the shared image, Kapoor can be seen flaunting his biceps.

