Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty; admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital: Reports

Amitabh Bachchan's angioplasty took place in the wee hours of Friday, 15th March.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on Mar 15, 2024  |  02:36 PM IST |  1.5K
Picture credit : Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
A piece of shocking news is coming in from Bollywood. As per the latest reports, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is hospitalized in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. The actor has apparently undergone angioplasty in the wee hours of Friday, March 15. the reports also state that the procedure was not serious and that the actor is in the recovery stage now. 

Credits: News 18
