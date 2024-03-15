Shahid Kapoor resumes shooting for Deva; flaunts biceps in PIC from set

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his much-awaited project Deva, and today he shared a sneak peek from the movie's set. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for Malayalam hits like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, the film promises excitement. Alongside Kapoor, it features the talented Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Deva is scheduled to hit theaters on October 11, 2024, setting the stage for an anticipated cinematic experience. With Kapoor's involvement and Andrrews' directorial prowess, fans are eagerly awaiting this upcoming release, anticipating a captivating story brought to life on the silver screen.

Shahid Kapoor shares picture from the sets of Deva

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture from the sets of his upcoming movie Deva. He captioned the post, "‘Back’ on set DEVA !!". In the shared image, Kapoor can be seen flaunting his biceps.

About Deva

On Dussehra last year, Shahid Kapoor pleasantly surprised his fans with a sneak peek from his upcoming film, Deva. He revealed that the movie is set to release on the following Dussehra, on October 11, 2024. He shared his first look from the movie, sporting a more muscular physique. Kapoor looked sharp in a white shirt and beige trousers, complemented by trimmed hair and a beard. His attire hinted at his role as a policeman in the movie. Additionally, he was seen wearing a pendant resembling a ring. Sharing the image on Instagram, Kapoor excitedly announced the release date, inviting fans to mark their calendars for this eagerly anticipated cinematic experience.

More about Deva

Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path. Deva also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon. Although the film had a slow start, positive word of mouth helped it sustain, eventually grossing approximately Rs 80 crore in India.

Apart from Deva, fans eagerly anticipate the second season of his popular web series, Farzi. With these exciting projects on the horizon, Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances.

