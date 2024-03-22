Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 22: Why Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh didn’t share wedding video; Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's IPL opening ceremony act

On the twenty-second day of March 2024, we got several exciting entertaining news from the Bollywood industry. Firstly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding filmmaker revealed why the couple shared their wedding video 5 years after marriage. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performed at the IPL Opening Ceremony and many more news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 22, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept their wedding video under wraps for 5 years for THIS reason

Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer, who documented Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, shared on the All About Eve podcast that he had come to terms with the possibility that Ranveer and Deepika might never release their wedding video. He acknowledged the belief in the evil eye and respected their decision. "You’ll be surprised Deepika and Ranveer didn’t share it for five years. I thought it will never be seen," he said, emphasizing, "I guess sometimes, some things are so beautiful, you don’t want to share it with the world. Nazar na lage, as mums would say, and I get that sentiment." Notably, the couple shared their wedding video during their appearance at Koffee With Karan Season 8 in 2023.

2. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform at IPL Opening Ceremony

At the grand opening ceremony of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced off. Before the match, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performed and captivated the audience with their steps. Tiger energetically danced to his hit song Jai Jai Shivshankar, while Akshay delighted the crowd with his chart-topping tracks, including Subha Hone Na De, Shaitan Ka Saala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa title song. Together, they grooved to the beats of Wallah Habibi and Mast Malang Jhoom from their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

3. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat share pictures from Sangeet ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat delighted their fans with pictures from their Sangeet ceremony. In the first picture, we can see Pulkit holding the actress close and looking at her with love-filled eyes while dancing with her. The next picture beautifully captured them in action while they were dancing their hearts out.

In the third picture can see the actress sitting on a dhol to dance and having a blast. The next is a cute picture of the two where they share an intimate moment. Followed by a picture that seems to be from Kriti’s performance. Sharing these pictures, penned, “The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren’t any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! the Samrat’s and Kharbanda’s were the perfect team.”

4. Imtiaz Ali spills the beans about Jab We Met sequel

In a recent interview with India Today.in, Imtiaz Ali opened up about the possibility of the sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met. He shared, "When the film was re-released in theaters last year, people really gave a lot of love. I was shooting in Punjab and I would hear that the audiences are dancing in cinema halls etc. For one minute I would have that feeling, I wish I was there. Now it's been 16 years, and I feel that the film is not mine, it's the audience's film and they celebrate it. I look at 'Jab We Met' like an old friend rather than my own film now."

5. Shah Rukh Khan to attend Kolkata Knight Riders’ first match in Eden Gardens on March 23

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a grand appearance at the inaugural match of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024. Scheduled for March 23, 2024, this thrilling event will unfold amidst the iconic setting of Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

