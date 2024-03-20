PICS: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda make first appearance together post marriage; actress flaunts sindoor and chooda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda had a fairytale wedding at the ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar in Delhi on March 15. They exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members. The newlyweds were spotted reaching Mumbai airport today, March 20 hand-in-hand, making their first appearance after their wedding.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda make their first appearance after wedding

A while ago, the newly married couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were spotted at the Mumbai airport after their Delhi wedding. The wedding glow on their faces is unmissable. The actress flaunted her sindoor and chooda and looked pretty in a pink outfit while Pulkit donned a blue kurta. They can be seen arriving at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share official wedding photos

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda delighted their fans and followers with the first photos from their wedding a few days ago. Their wedding pictures are like something out of a fairytale! They look incredibly happy, and the radiance on their faces is truly captivating. The first image captures them strolling together, hand in hand, beaming with joy as guests shower them with flower petals.

In the next photo, Pulkit embraces Kriti tightly as she lovingly plants a sweet kiss on her husband's forehead. Additionally, there is a stunning snapshot of the Fukrey actor adorning his lady with a mangalsutra. The couple shared these enchanting pictures with the caption, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Needless to say, fans went gaga over Pulkit and Kriti's first official wedding pictures and congratulatory messages for the newlyweds flooded the comments section of the post. Several Bollywood celebrities also congratulated the newly married couple.

For the unversed, the love story between the couple sparked on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. During the film's promotion, Kriti addressed the dating rumors, stating that those were not rumors. Meanwhile, fans are elated to get the first pictures of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda as husband and wife.

