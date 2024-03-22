Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept wedding video under wraps for 5 years for THIS reason

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, eagerly anticipating their first child, celebrated their fairy-tale wedding in Italy over five years ago. Prior to their Koffee with Karan appearance in 2023, they hadn't unveiled any wedding video. Despite sharing some snapshots initially, they held back on revealing more.

However, when they eventually dropped a teaser featuring the serene strains of Ik Onkar, emotions ran high among their fans. Just like many other celebrity pairs, they preferred to keep certain moments private until they felt the time was right. Now, Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer, who shot Ranveer and Deepika's wedding has spilled the beans on why the duo kept it under wraps for 5 years.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did not release wedding video for THIS reason

Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer, who documented their wedding, shared on the All About Eve podcast that he had come to terms with the possibility that Ranveer and Deepika might never release their wedding video. He acknowledged the belief in the evil eye and respected their decision. "You’ll be surprised Deepika and Ranveer didn’t share it for five years. I thought it will never be seen," he said, emphasizing, "I guess sometimes, some things are so beautiful, you don’t want to share it with the world. Nazar na lage, as mums would say, and I get that sentiment."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy

On February 29, 2024, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone delighted their fans by sharing an Instagram post announcing their pregnancy. Their beautiful love story blossomed on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's captivating film, Ram Leela. Their collaboration flourished with successes like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

After nearly six years of courtship, they tied the knot on November 14, 2018, amidst the stunning backdrop of Lake Como, Italy. Surrounded by loved ones, they exchanged vows, embarking on a new journey together. Their on-screen chemistry seamlessly translated into real-life love, crafting a fairy-tale romance that continues to enchant hearts.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Deepika is set to grace the screen in the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she's gearing up to portray Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's iconic cop universe in Singham Again, alongside a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and others.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is creating buzz by stepping into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes for Don 3, and he's also joining Deepika in Singham Again alongside Arjun Kapoor.

