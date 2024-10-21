Bollywood Newswrap, October 21: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘filmy’ Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas; Aamir Khan approached for Kishore Kumar biopic

Today, October 21, 2024, was a happening day in the film industry with major updates coming in. You don’t need to fret if you missed out on any of the major stories, as this newswrap is here for your help. From Priyanka Chopra celebrating a ‘filmy’ Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas to Aamir Khan being approached for Kishore Kumar’s biopic, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 21, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra drops glimpses from Karwa Chauth celebration with Nick Jonas

October 20 marked the festival of Karwa Chauth. Today, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures from her celebration with husband Nick Jonas in London. In the first photo, Nick is seen making his wife drink water as she breaks her fast. PC is wearing a tracksuit with a red dupatta draped over her head.

Priyanka also received a letter from Nick. In the last slide, the couple poses for a selfie together. The actress even flaunts her henna-clad hand. In the caption, she writes, “To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth, and yes, I’m filmy.”

2. Aamir Khan receives offer to star in Kishore Kumar biopic from Anurag Basu

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aamir Khan has been offered the Kishore Kumar biopic. A source close to the development stated, “The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar, and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way. Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle.”

Advertisement

The source added that if Aamir says yes in 2024, the film could go on floors by the end of 2025.

3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate Karwa Chauth by attending Kirtan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated Karwa Chauth in a unique manner. They attended the kirtan of American vocalist Krishna Das in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the couple enjoying their time have gone viral on the internet. It should be noted that Anushka and Virat have previously attended live shows of the artist in London as well.

4. Adar Poonawalla invests Rs 1000 crore in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions; acquires 50% stake

It was officially announced today that Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions has entered into a binding agreement to invest Rs 1000 crore in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. Serene Productions will hold a 50% stake in Dharma, while Karan will retain the other half. The aim of the alliance is to create content for a global audience.

Advertisement

5. Anil Kapoor declines pan masala endorsement deal worth Rs 10 crore

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that Anil Kapoor recently turned down an endorsement deal worth Rs 10 crore from a pan masala brand. The actor feels that he has a certain responsibility towards his fans and the audience.

A source revealed, “Yes, Anil Kapoor was approached by a major pan masala company with a tempting offer. However, he was quick to decline. He believes he has a responsibility towards his fans and wider audience and feels strongly about not endorsing products that could potentially harm public health, regardless of the monetary compensation.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, October 16: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai; Arbaaz Khan reacts to Baba Siddique’s murder