Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli had unique Karwa Chauth celebration; video of them smiling and enjoying goes VIRAL

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli are the epitome of couple goals! Whether they're enjoying leisurely walks, attending kirtans, or simply cherishing each other's company, they consistently inspire us with their love. Recently, they had a unique Karwa Chauth celebration as they were spotted at a kirtan led by American vocalist Krishna Das at Nesco, and the video from the event has taken the internet by storm.

On October 20, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a kirtan by American vocalist Krishna Das at Nesco in Mumbai. The couple radiated joy as they enjoyed the live event, captured in videos that showcase their infectious smiles. In the video, Anushka is seen singing praises to the divine as the couple claps and enjoys the kirtan together.

Anushka looked effortlessly chic in a cream-colored co-ord set, striking a balance between simplicity and class. Virat complemented her style with a full-sleeved t-shirt, blue denim pants, and a red cap, creating a laid-back yet fashionable look. Together, they continue to embody major couple goals!

For the unversed, this isn’t Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s first time attending a kirtan. Earlier in July, the power couple enjoyed a similar event in London, right after Kohli took a break from international cricket following India’s T20 World Cup title victory in June. Anushka even shared photos from that memorable kirtan, further showcasing their spiritual connection and love for these gatherings.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was spotted at the airport, and keen-eyed fans noticed something intriguing about his phone wallpaper. Instead of a family photo featuring his wife, Anushka Sharma, or their children, Kohli's wallpaper showcased an image of Neem Karoli Baba, leaving fans pleasantly surprised and impressed by his spiritual connection.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in a stunning ceremony in 2017. The couple celebrated the arrival of their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021 and welcomed their son, Akaay, in February 2024.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma has taken a hiatus from the film industry since her last role in Zero, where she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Following the birth of her daughter, she has been focusing on family life. However, she has an exciting project lined up—Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which is eagerly anticipated by fans.

