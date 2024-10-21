EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor declines lucrative Rs 10 crore pan masala endorsement deal; Know more

Anil Kapoor is one of the most charming actors in Bollywood at 67, and fans are always curious to know about his fitness secrets. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that he rejected a massively profitable pan masala endorsement deal worth ₹10 crore. Anil takes his responsibility towards fans seriously and doesn't want to influence them with anything that can harm their health.

The Fighter actor has always promoted the mantra of healthy eating and lifestyle, and he prioritizes his principles over profits. Apart from this deal, Kapoor has become selective about his overall brand endorsements. He carefully chooses the products he promotes, ensuring they align with his personal vision as an artist and public figure.

A source revealed, "Yes, Anil Kapoor was approached by a major pan masala company with a tempting offer. However, he was quick to decline. He believes he has a responsibility towards his fans and the wider audience and feels strongly about not endorsing products that could potentially harm public health, regardless of the monetary compensation."

For those unaware, the audience has become more vocal in expressing concerns about actors promoting pan masala, tobacco, alcohol, or betting apps. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and even Amitabh Bachchan have been criticized online after endorsing these products.

Anil Kapoor, who stepped into showbiz in 1977, has delivered several memorable hits over the years and continues to experiment and stay relevant with his roles. His responsible nature has solidified his image as a conscientious public figure over time.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Savi, co-starring Divya Khossla, M. K. Raina, and Promila Thomas. It was directed by Abhinay Deo, and Kapoor was praised for his performance. He will next be seen in the action entertainer War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, and Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

