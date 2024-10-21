Priyanka Chopra celebrates ‘Filmy’ Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas, blushes on reading special letter from husband: PICS
As Bollywood celebrated Karwa Chauth 2024, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra channelled her filmy side to celebrate the festival with Nick Jonas. Take a look
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to impress fans with their efforts to respect each other's culture. Today on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the actress shared pictures of celebrating the festival with her husband, Nick Jonas in London. The singer made her day special as he gave her special letter which made her blush.