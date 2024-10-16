Bollywood Newswrap, October 16: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai; Arbaaz Khan reacts to Baba Siddique’s murder

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Today, October 16, 2024, was packed with some major updates and happenings in Bollywood. If you missed out on any of the important headlines, worry not, as this newswrap is here for your help. From Priyanka Chopra arriving in Mumbai to Arbaaz Khan reacting to Baba Siddique’s murder, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 16, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra spotted returning to Mumbai

Ahead of the theatrical release of her production film Paani, Priyanka Chopra was seen arriving in Mumbai. The actress greeted the paparazzi with a huge smile and a namaste. She also told them, “Main hun 2 din (I am here for 2 days).”

2. Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on Baba Siddique’s murder

During an event today, Arbaaz Khan reacted to the recent passing of politician Baba Siddique, who was shot dead. The actor said, “Baba Siddique sir was a very, very close family friend and a very loved person. Unke saath humesha aap dekho eid ke time poori industry jama hoti thi toh unke jaane ka bohot afsoos ho raha (You could see how everyone from the industry gathered during his eid parties, and I mourn his passing).”

3. Special screening of Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur arranged for fans

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla has revealed that a special screening of Badlapur is set to take place on October 19, 2024. The film is being re-released to mark 12 years of Varun Dhawan in the industry.

4. Shah Rukh Khan wishes to play the role of an assassin

In an episode of the podcast Locarno Meets, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he would love to play many roles and characters. He shared that he did some action stuff on his wishlist last year, and now he wants to play an assassin.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrate 12th wedding anniversary at Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their wedding anniversary at the Pataudi Palace. The actress dropped a picture of her husband standing in front of the palace. She also posted a picture of their son Taimur playing at the residence. Kareena called it “My kind of celebration.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

